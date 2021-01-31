



#MannkiBaat: India running world

31 Jan 2021: #MannkiBaat: India running world's biggest, fastest vaccination drive, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 73rd edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'.

Modi spoke about India's massive vaccination drive, launched on January 16 with the aim to vaccinate 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. He also mentioned the recent Republic Day violence during a farmers' protest in Delhi.

Details: 'India shocked to witness Tricolor's insult'

Modi started his address by recalling the major news events of January 2021, including India's memorable series win in Australia.

He also recalled the events of Republic Day, when a tractor rally staged by farmers protesting against agricultural laws turned violent.

Referring to the hoisting of a Sikh flag on Red Fort, Modi said, "India was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolor."

Fact: Need to fill coming days with hope, novelty: Modi

"We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty," Modi said, "We exhibited extraordinary restraint and courage last year. This year, too, we need to work hard to fulfill our resolutions. We have to accelerate the growth of India."

Coronavirus: India running world's biggest, fastest vaccination drive

India's vaccination drive is setting an example for the world, just as its handling of the outbreak, Modi said.

He said India is running the world's biggest and fastest vaccination drive.

"In mere 15 days, India has vaccinated 30 lakh Corona Warriors, while the United States took 18 days and the United Kingdom took 36 days to complete the same target," Modi said.

Fact: 'Made in India' vaccines symbolize India's self-reliance, self-pride: Modi

The 'Made in India' vaccines are a symbol of India's self-reliance and self-pride, he said. "India is able to help other countries in the time of crisis, because today, we are self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines," he added.

History: Write books about India's freedom struggle: Modi to youth

Modi said, "I call upon all the countryfolk to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with it; write books about tales of valor during the freedom struggle from their regions."

As India looks forward to celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021, Modi announced an initiative called 'India Seventy Five' to support young writers focusing on India's heritage and culture.

Environment: Modi highlights stories of environment-friendly activities in rural India

Modi highlighted how at the Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi traders generate 500 units of electricity and 30 kilograms of biofuel daily out of waste vegetables.

The electricity is used to illuminate mandis, while the biofuel is used in canteens.

He also highlighted how villagers in Haryana's Baraut use filtered waste water for irrigation of crops, and the Mon Shugu paper-making technique in Arunachal Pradesh.

Fact: Women's self-help group in MP runs owns rice mill

Modi also shared the story of a women's self-help group in Madhya Pradesh's Chichgaon. The pandemic led to the tribal women losing their jobs at a rice mill. The women banded together, pooled finances, and through their joint effort, they have now bought the mill.

Yoga: Modi praises Chile's rich yoga culture

In the South American nation of Chile, the "fragrance of Indian culture permeated long ago," Modi said. Yoga is quite popular there and in the capital Santiago, there are 30 yoga schools, he said.

The Chilean Parliament has passed a resolution to declare November 4—the day the first yoga institute was established in Chile in 1962—as National Yoga Day, he added.

Fact: Modi asks people to send catchy road safety slogans

From January 18 to February 17, India is observing 'Road Safety Month'. Modi urged people to send in their suggestions for catchy slogans on road safety on the MyGov portal. These slogans will be used by the Border Road Organization, he said.

