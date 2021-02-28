



#MannkiBaat: Aatmanirbhar Bharat is national spirit, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 74th edition of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat'.

During his address, Modi continued to push for his 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative which encourages people to use indigenous products. He also urged people to maintain a strict vigil against COVID-19 and called for stronger efforts toward water conservation.

Here's more on what he said.

Water conservation: Modi calls for water conservation, clean-up of water bodies

Modi started off his address by speaking about the importance of water.

He cited the examples of Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai, Madhya Pradesh's Angroutha, and Uttarakhand's Bageshwar, where locals had taken it upon themselves to replenish their water resources.

Ahead of World Water Day on March 22, Modi called for a 100-day campaign to clean up water bodies and promote rainwater harvesting.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: 'Aatmanirbhar not just government policy; it's national spirit'

Citing examples of Indian pride, Modi remembered National Science Day, celebrated February 28 to mark the discovery of the "Raman Effect" by Dr. CV Raman.

He said the applications of science may be extended toward eco-friendly and lucrative farming methods.

"When all countryfolk take pride and join the campaign, Aatmanirbhar Bharat will become a national spirit and not just an economic campaign," he added.

Tamil: 'Couldn't learn Tamil'

Modi said he was recently asked if he ever failed to achieve something. He said, "I could not make sufficient efforts to learn the world's most ancient language: Tamil."

"It's a beautiful language and is popular worldwide. Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of Tamil poems," he added, before highlighting the importance of Sanskrit.

Exams: Be warriors, not worriers: Modi to students

Addressing young students who are set to appear for their exams, Modi said, "You should be warriors, not worriers."

The CBSE Class X and XII examinations are due to be held in May-June.

"You don't have to compete with anyone but yourself," he said, urging the students to get proper sleep, and also take out time to play in the midst of their preparations.

COVID-19: 'No laxity regarding COVID guidelines'

In his closing remarks, Modi said, "March is the last month of this financial year. Most of you would be quite busy this month."

"The way economic activities are picking up pace in the country, our traders and businessmen will also be keeping quite busy," he said, "...we mustn't let our guard down against COVID-19."

"There should not be any laxity regarding COVID guidelines."