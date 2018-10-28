Mann Ki Baat: Tribal, indigenous people are examples of coexistence with nature, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation with his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat.' It was the 49th episode of PM Modi's monthly radio show. While addressing the nation, he hailed tribal people and their love and respect for the nature. "The tribal and indigenous people in India are examples of coexistence with nature. Tribal communities make their dwelling units using natural eco-friendly material. The Bishnoi community in the desert land of Rajasthan has shown us a way of protecting the environment," PM Modi said.