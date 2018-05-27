Mann Ki Baat: Stop using plastic products, urges PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in 44th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. During the radio show he urged to the people of the nation to stop using plastic bags and other plastic products. PM Modi also informed the people that for the first time India is hosting 'World Environment Day' with the theme 'beat plastic pollution' on June 5. "The theme this year is 'beat plastic pollution'. I appeal to you not to use low grade plastic and polythene and understand the importance of the theme. It (use of plastic) leaves a negative impact on our nature, the wildlife and our health," PM Modi said.