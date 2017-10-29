Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates Indian Hockey team for winning Asia Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and congratulated the Indian Hockey team for their mesmerising performance in the Hockey Asia Cup. Pm Modi also praised other athletes for their performance in their respected fields. The Prime Minister also applauded Badminton star Kidambi Srikanth for clinching the Denmark Open title and said such performances enhanced the prestige of the country. PM Modi also praised the FIFA U-17 World Cup team and said though India could not win the title, the young players won everyone's