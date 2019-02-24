Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises valour of armed forces in wake of Pulwama attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat recalled the Pulwama terror attack and said, ''10 days ago, Mother India had to face loss of many of her brave sons. People across the nation are agonized and angry. There is a wave of support and condolence towards the martyrs and their families.'' PM Modi praised the country's armed forces saying it has the capability of restoring peace as well as replying to terrorists in their own language. ''Our armed forces have always shown unparalleled courage and courage. On one hand, they have displayed impeccable capabilities in restoring peace; on other, they have retaliated befittingly in the language terrorists understand,'' PM Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat address.