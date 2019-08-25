Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi emphasises on conserving forest, wildlife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday as part of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat.' This was the third radio show of PM Modi since winning the second term with a massive mandate in May this year. During the show, he emphasised on tiger population in India, cites the number of tigers in India as 2967. "Last month I had the privilege of releasing the tiger census in the country. Tiger population in India is 2967." "Apart from conserving forests, vegetation and wildlife we need to create an environment for their development," PM Modi added.