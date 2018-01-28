Mann ki Baat: PM Modi appreciates 'Pravasi Bharatiya' for their contribution to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his maiden radio show 'Mann ki Baat', talked about overseas Indian community in India and abroad. The Prime Minister also noted that contributions of such people have also been hailed in the respective countries they are residing in. "I am happy that the people of Indian origin who live in different countries continue to serve those countries and at the same time, they have maintained their strong relationship with India as well," added PM. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was celebrated on January 9 every year.