Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi requests schools to celebrate 'Fit India Week'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio program Mann Ki Baat and informed that CBSE has started an initiative named 'Fit India Week' which will be held in December. "CBSE has started an initiative 'Fit India Week'. Schools can celebrate it in Dec. It can involve several fitness-related activities, including sports, games, yoga and dance. I appeal to all the schools to celebrate it. Students, parents and teachers must take part in it," said PM Modi.