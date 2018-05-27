Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates all-woman crew of INSV Tarini for sailing across the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in 44th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. He praised and congratulated the women team of Navy who sailed 22,000 nautical miles in 254 days to circumnavigate the globe. "I would like to congratulate the six daughters of India (6-member all women team of Navy) who sailed 22,000 nautical miles in 254 days to circumnavigate the globe. I congratulate these daughters and their spirit of adventure for bringing laurels to the country, for raising the glory of the Navy and significantly so, for conveying to the world that India's daughters are no less," said PM Modi.