Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi praises Asian Para Games athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness over the spirit of para-athletes who participated in Asian Para Games held in Jakarta early this month. Praising the athletes, he said that their spirit is inspiring. Addressing the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "I was privileged to meet the talented para-athletes who participated in Asian Para Games held in Jakarta. Their spirit to overcome all adversaries is exemplary and inspiring. India created a new record in these games by winning 72 medals."