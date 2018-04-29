Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to start preparing for Yoga Day

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the nation to make this 4th edition a memorable one. Addressing the 43rd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "You must start preparing from now itself. Yoga's importance for complete physical health and mental development is known globally." Prime Minister Modi also praised actor Akshay Kumar for his contribution to the 'Fit India' movement in interesting ways. "Celebrities like Akshay Kumar have promoted 'Fit India' in interesting ways," he said.