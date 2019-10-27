Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi extends Diwali wishes to citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Diwali through his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' on October 27. On 58th episode of the program, PM Modi said, "Diwali is celebrated in many parts of the world today. Not only the Indian community but also the government of many countries, their citizens and the social orgs there also participate in these celebrations enthusiastically. In a way they make a 'Bharat' there." "India is a country of festivals, there is a lot of scope of festival tourism here. Be it Holi, Diwali, Onam, Pongal or Bihu - we should make an effort to publicise such festivals and include other states, other countries in the celebrations," he added. This episode comes after the BJP's victory in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.