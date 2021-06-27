Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address Nation at 11am in 78th Edition of Monthly Programme

Mann ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat at 11am today. It will be the 78th episode of the radio show and will be streamed on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel and on PMO. The programme comes after India began the next phase of the largest vaccination drive in the world, in which vaccine is being made available for free across the states and Union territories. It also comes in the midst of preparations for the third wave of Covid-19. In the last month’s Mann Ki Baat, which coincided with the seventh anniversary of Modi-led central government, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s achievements and said that India’s resolve to win the biggest of the challenges has always been strong.

“In this difficult and extraordinary situation of calamity, the way the people of all the states affected by the cyclone have shown courage, in this hour of crisis, with great patience, discipline – I respectfully, heartily want to appreciate all citizens,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during Mann Ki Baat.

The prime minister also said that COVID-19 is the worst pandemic in 100 years and thanked doctors, nurses and frontline workers in their fight against COVID-19. PM Modi interacted with a locomotive pilot, a oxygen container driver and a captain of IAF who are supplying Oxygen to hospitals.

“During 2nd wave of COVID19, a major challenge was to supply medical oxygen to remote areas. To counter challenges that the country faced, drivers of Cryogenic oxygen tankers helped by working on war footing & saved lives of lakhs of people,” PM Modi said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Saturday urged the party workers to listen to the Prime Minister’s show on Sunday. “Anand Swaroop ji has given many commendable suggestions in his letter. I request all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party to listen to Mann ki Baat every month along with all the mates of their booth and after that hold a booth meeting there. Then in the next month, listen to Mann ki Baat at any other worker’s house and on,” the BJP national president said referring to a letter from a listener who praised the programme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here