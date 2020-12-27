Mann Ki Baat Highlights: Here are Key Takeaways from 72nd Edition of PM Narendra Modi's Radio Programme

New Delhi, December 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday through Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio progarmme. It was the 72th edition of PM Modi's monthly progarmme. In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat for 2020, PM Modi hailed the efforts of the country in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also encouraged the promotion and adoption of made in India goods and empathised on the importance of strengthening the spirit of Aatmanirbhar India. PM Modi remembered the sacrifice of Mata Gujri, Sri Teg Bahadur Ji , Sahibzaade and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and paid his homage and respect to them.

He also praised the spirit and dedication of the youth of the nation and said he feels a sense of reassurance by looking at them. Modi also praised the efforts of teachers' work during the COVID-19 lockdown and applauded their innovation to ensure that no student is deprived of education during the lockdown. He apprised the corona warriors and their dedication towards the fight. ‘Why India’ to ‘Why Not India’: PM Narendra Modi on Change His Reforms Have Brought.

PM Modi emphasied on the promotion of Made in India goods and the impotance of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. "I appeal to you to make a list of goods of daily use & analyse which imported articles have unconsciously become part of our lives & made us their captive. Let us find out their Indian alternatives & resolve to use products produced by the hard work of Indians," said PM Narendra Modi. ASSCHOM Foundation Week 2020: Key Takeaways From PM Narendra Modi's Keynote Address; Ratan Tata Receives 'ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award.'

Talking about the Vocal for Local initiative, he said, "I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have taken determined step forward & when the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' is resonating in every house, it is time to ensure that our products are world-class." Adding that owing to coronavirus outbreak the supply chains got disrupted but various new lessons were learnt.Encouraging the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Modi said, "The nation also developed new capabilities. We can call this capability 'Aatmanirbharata' or self-reliance." Adding, "The Global best must be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups must come forward."

Modi also informed about India's success in conservation of leopard population in the country, "India has seen a 60% rise in the leopard population between 2014-2018. In 2014, the leopard population in India was around 7,900. This rose to 12,852 in 2019. Their population has increased in most parts of the country, especially in Central India," said PM Modi.

Extending his respects to Guru Govind Singh Ji's mother Mata Gujri Ji and his son's he said," On this day, Guru Govind Singh Ji's mother Mata Gujri Ji embraced martyrdom. About a week back was the day of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I had the privilege to pay my obeisance to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi."

"People reverently remember the supreme sacrifice of the family of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. This martyrdom gave a new lesson to the entire humanity & the entire country. This martyrdom did a great work of protecting our civilization. We are indebted to this martyrdom," added PM Narendra Modi.

Addressing the youth of the nation, PM Modi said, "When I look at India's youth, I feel elated & reassured. I feel so because my country's youth has 'Can Do' approach & the spirit of 'Will Do'. No challenge is too big for them. Nothing is beyond their reach."

He also mentioned the Kashmiri Safforn, saying "In May this year, the Kashmiri saffron was given the Geographical Indication Tag or GI tag. Through this, we want to make Kashmiri saffron a globally popular brand."

He urged people not to stop exploring and being curious about the various happenings and development of the world. He also told the citizens not to forget about the Swach Bharat camgin and take pledge to avoid littering and make India a cleaner place to live . PM Narendra Modi ended his last address through Mann Ki Baat show for the year by extending best wishes for the incoming year 2020.