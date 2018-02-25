Mann Ki Baat: 'Gobar Dhan Yojana' rolled out to generate wealth through waste in rural areas, says PM Modi

Underscoring the benefits of green energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday enlisted the ways on how the newly launched 'Gobar Dhan Yojana' can be beneficial to people in rural India. In his 41st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi stressed on the dual benefits of the scheme- cleanliness and revenue generation for rural India. He urged farmers of rural India to "see animal dung and garbage not just as waste, but as a source of income" and added that through the scheme, "animal health will improve and productivity will increase, biogas will increase self-reliance in energy for cooking and lighting. This will also add to the income of farmers and cattle owners."