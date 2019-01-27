Mann Ki Baat: Efficiency with which ECI conducts elections makes every Indian proud, says PM Modi

While addressing the nation in the 52nd edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is a relevant institution in our country which is an integral part of our democracy. I am referring to the Election Commission of India (ECI). January 25 was the foundation day of ECI. We celebrate this day as 'National Voter's Day'. The scale of Indian elections astonishes the entire world and the efficiency with which ECI conducts these elections makes every Indian proud."