Mann Ki Baat: Chandrayaan-2 is totally 'swadeshi', home grown mission, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. During 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi talked about ISRO's space mission, Chandrayaan-2 and said, "My dear countrymen, I strongly believe that you would have felt immensely proud on India's achievement beyond the skies in outer space. The successful launch by our scientists despite the early setback is unprecedented". He further added, "Chandrayaan-2 is Indian to the core. It is purely Indian in heart and spirit. It is a totally 'swadeshi' and home grown mission. We are now eagerly waiting for September, when Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan will land on lunar surface."