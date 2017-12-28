'Mann Ki Baat' among most trending Twitter hashtags in 2017

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" radio programme has emerged as the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017 in the news and governance category, followed by #jallikattu and #GST, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.

#Mannkibaat sparked a great deal of commentary all over the year, including a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar that went viral.

"Mann Ki Baat" is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News.

"#MumbaiRains and #TripleTalaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year," Twitter said.

Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017.

Other trending hashtags were #Demonetisation, #SwachhBharat, #UttarPradesh, #GujaratElections and #Aadhaar.

--IANS

na/gb/vm