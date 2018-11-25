Mann Ki Baat: Ambitious youth who think big is new India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation with the Golden Jubilee episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, the youth is very ambitious, they think big. It's good, dream big and achieve great success - this is new India. People say the young generation wants to do so many things at the same time. I say what's wrong in that? They're good at multitasking so they do that."