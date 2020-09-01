‘Mann Ki Baat’ Get 9Lac+ Dislikes From Students Or Congress Bots?

With the shrunken economy, students demanding postponement of JEE and NEET, and India’s achievement of becoming the first and only country in the world to have a rampant spike of 80,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, the BJP (India’s ruling party) is busy worrying about the number of dislikes on the latest episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August 30 ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which has garnered over 9.1 lakh dislikes at the time of writing this story against less than 1.9 lakh likes out of nearly 4 million views.

Congress and AAP party supporters are swearing that these ‘dislikes’ are due to the government’s decision to conduct the JEE and NEET exams amidst the global Coronavirus pandemic. Majority of the criticism was because of the ongoing protests against the Modi government’s decision.

Hashtags like “#Students_Dislike_PM_Modi” and “#Mann_ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat” was also trending on Twitter just after the episode was aired.

However, the BJP has conspired that this enormous number of dislikes is an orchestration of a digital campaign by political rivals on the JEE-NEET exam issue.

But experts who study all the social media say that this difference between likes and dislikes symbolizes the gap between what citizens want the PM to discuss and what the PM chooses to address.

What happened?

In his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, August 30, PM Narendra Modi spoke about farmers, toys and the need to adopt indigenous pet breeds apt for Indian environment. He completely disregarded the JEE-NEET matter which impacts millions of students.

According to a report by ThePrint, BJP national spokesperson Dr. Bizay Sonkar Shastri said, “The whole country knows the kind of love students have for the Prime Minister. Whatever dislikes are appearing on YouTube have been instigated by the Congress party,”.

Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP IT, tweeted to say that international bots were employed to ‘dislike’ the live stream. He said that there has been a continuous effort by the Congress party to dislike PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ video on YouTube thus spreading hate. He also cited the YouTube data to claim only 2 per cent of those dislikes are from India.

Malviya accuses the Congress Party of having used many Turkey-based accounts to tweet against the issue and is the consistent feature of their anti-JEE-NEET campaign. He even posted links to some Twitter handles from Turkey as evidence.

