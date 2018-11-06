Manmohan Singh reminisces moments in Indian politics at Praveen Jain's exhibition

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday visited a photo exhibition put up by renowned photojournalist Praveen Jain. Manmohan Singh browsed through the thousands of photographs that Praveen Jain took over last 35 years. His exhibition documents several significant and candid moments in Indian politics. The exhibition titled '200 and One' is put up at All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society (AIFACS) gallery in Delhi.