Manmohan Singh receives Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh received the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for his leadership of the country between 2004 and 2014 and for enhancing India's stature globally. Former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur presented the award to Manmohan Singh. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Former President Pranab Mukherjee were also part of the panel. The prestigious award is accorded annually by Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.