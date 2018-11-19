Manmohan Singh earned respect for India not by seeking credit but by his work: Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh earned respect for India not by seeking credit but by allowing his work to speak for itself. Sonia Gandhi while speaking at the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize distribution event said, "He became PM when the country's secular fabric was under assault. Within months, his policies had a profound calming effect. During his (Dr Manmohan Singh) tenure, he earned for India, enhanced respect across the globe not by seeking credit or kudos, but by allowing his work to speak for itself."