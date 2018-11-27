Manmohan Singh's advice to PM Modi: Exercise restraint in speeches, set an example

Manmohan Singh said that PM Modi has an obligation not to use the kind of language which has now become a common practice, when he goes to states which are ruled by parties other than to which he belongs.

With the quality of political discourse in the country hitting a rock bottom, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has a word of advice for his successor and incumbent premier Narendra Modi.

Singh said on Monday that PM Modi should exercise restraint in public speeches when he visits states not ruled by his party and set an example with his conduct which should be consistent with his obligations as the prime minister.

Singh was speaking at the launch of a book 'Fables of Fractured Times' by former union minister Manish Tewari where former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was also present.

"My advice to the prime minister is that he should exercise due restraint becoming of the office of the prime minister," the former PM said.

Asked about his advice to the prime minister at a time when the level of public discourse was falling, especially during elections, Singh said whenever he as prime minister used to go to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, his relations with chief ministers were "very good".

He said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would certify his claim that during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, BJP-ruled states were not discriminated against.

"The prime minister, when he goes to states which are ruled by parties other than to which he belongs, I think, has an obligation not to use language of the kind which has now become a common practice," Singh said.

"So what I would say is that the prime minister of the country must set an example... he is the prime minister for all citizens of our country and his conduct must be worthy and consistent with the obligation that he/she has as prime minister," he told the gathering.

Singh also recalled that he was asked earlier if he would again used the words against Modi that he had said in 2014, and added that he would "not repeat" them. He had reportedly said that it would be a "disaster" for India if Modi became the prime minister.

Abdullah, on his part, said, "The quality goes down to the level of forgetting what Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru contributed to this nation, what Indira Gandhi gave to the nation. She gave her life. Rajiv Gandhi and other prime ministers gave their time and effort to build this nation. But what are we talking about? Meri maa ko gaali diya, mere baap ko gaali diya [they abused my mother; they abused my father]. Is that what a prime minister is supposed to do? As the prime minister of this nation, he [PM Modi] has to think in a bigger way."

The Congress has been questioning Modi over his aggressive campaigning during assembly elections where he has attacked state leadership of rival parties, saying such conduct does not behove a prime minister. But the BJP has dismissed the criticism, saying the country has got a "talking prime minister" and the opposition fears his popularity among the people.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had earlier said that Narendra Modi was "not prime ministerial" in his election campaign as he indulged in "falsification of history and abuse of political rivals".

"He is not prime ministerial in his campaign. After all Prime Minister is Prime Minister. Whoever the individual, the position of PM must be respected," Ramesh had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

