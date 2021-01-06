Manjhi takes jibe at Rahul, Chirag, Tejashwi, says when time comes they go for 'honeymoon' somewhere

Hindustan Awam Morcha National President Jitan Ram Manjhi speaking to media.

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 7 (ANI): HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, LJP leader Chirag Paswan and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over their "absence" and in a seemingly personalised jibe said that when time comes, "the three go for honeymoon somewhere, what they go for, it is not known".

Manjhi, a former Bihar Chief Minister, termed the three leaders as "yuvraj".

"The three yuvraj of India, Bihar, whether Rahul Gandhi, Chirag Paswan or Tejashwi Yadav, when the time comes, the three go for honeymoon somewhere. What they go for, it is not known," he said.

He was answering a query about the law and order situation in Bihar and the role of Opposition parties.

"The party whose policy is right, that party gets public support. People of our society become legislators, ministers and forget the needs of society," he said.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader said that the agenda of the party is reservation should be given in the private sector.

"We also need reservation in the judiciary. Everyone should get equal education. If we have to agitate about this in the coming time, we will definitely do it. We will have to move forward with this issue," he said.

He said that HAM will contest in the upcoming West Bengal elections. "We will strengthen our base in Bengal, Jharkhand and Delhi," he said.

"We want that our party gets one MLC post and one more ministerial post in Bihar," he said. (ANI)