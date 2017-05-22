    Manjeet Chhillar, Surjeet Singh the costliest Indian buys at Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction

    Sayantan Maitra
    pro kabaddi

    IANS

    All-rounder Manjeet Chhillar and defender Surjeet Singh remained the top Indian buys from the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction on Monday May 22.

    Manjeet moved to the Abhishek Bachchan co-owned Jaipur Pink Panthers for a mammoth 75.5 lakh INR, while Surjeet moved to the Bengal Warriors for 73 lakh INR. All of them had a base price of 20 lakh INR.

    Iran's Abozar Mohajermighani became the costliest foreigner from the Pro Kabaddi Leagie season 5 auction.

    Star raider Ajay Thakur, meanwhile, moved to Sachin Tendulkar's Team Tamil Nadu as a priority pick.

    Priority picks

    • Haryana - Surender Nada
    • Gujarat - Fazel Atrachali
    • Tamil Nadu - Ajay Thakur

    Here are the most lucrative Indian buys from the auction:

    All-rounders

    Name Team Price
    Manjeet Chhillar Jaipur Pink Panthers 75.5 lakh INR
    Rajesh Narwal Team UP 69 lakh INR
    Sandeep Narwal Puneri Paltan 66 lakh INR
    Rakesh Kumar Telugu Titans 54 lakh INR
    Kuldeep Singh U Mumba  51.5 lakh INR
    Ran Singh Bengal Warriors 47.5 lakh INR

    Defenders

    Name Team Price
    Surjeet Singh Bengal Warriors 73 lakh INR
    Jeeva Kumar Team UP 52 lakh INR
    Ravinder Pahal Bengaluru Bulls 50 lakh INR
    Dharmaraj Cheralathan Puneri Paltan 46 lakh INR
    Mohit Chhillar Haryana 46.50 lakh INR
    Amit Hooda  Tamil Nadu 63 lakh INR
    Sachin Shingade Patna Pirates 42.5 lakh INR
    Vishal Mane Patna Pirates 36.5 lakh INR
    Nilesh Shinde Dabang Delhi 35.5 lakh INR
    Girish Ernak  Puneri Paltan 33.5 lakh INR
    Joginder Singh Narwal U Mumba 32 lakh INR
    Anil Kumar  Tamil Nadu 25.5 lakh INR
    Rohit Rana Telugu Titans 27.5 lakh INR