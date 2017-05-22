Manjeet Chhillar, Surjeet Singh the costliest Indian buys at Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction

IANS
All-rounder Manjeet Chhillar and defender Surjeet Singh remained the top Indian buys from the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction on Monday May 22.
Manjeet moved to the Abhishek Bachchan co-owned Jaipur Pink Panthers for a mammoth 75.5 lakh INR, while Surjeet moved to the Bengal Warriors for 73 lakh INR. All of them had a base price of 20 lakh INR.
Iran's Abozar Mohajermighani became the costliest foreigner from the Pro Kabaddi Leagie season 5 auction.
Star raider Ajay Thakur, meanwhile, moved to Sachin Tendulkar's Team Tamil Nadu as a priority pick.
Priority picks
- Haryana - Surender Nada
- Gujarat - Fazel Atrachali
- Tamil Nadu - Ajay Thakur
Here are the most lucrative Indian buys from the auction:
All-rounders
|Name
|Team
|Price
|Manjeet Chhillar
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|75.5 lakh INR
|Rajesh Narwal
|Team UP
|69 lakh INR
|Sandeep Narwal
|Puneri Paltan
|66 lakh INR
|Rakesh Kumar
|Telugu Titans
|54 lakh INR
|Kuldeep Singh
|U Mumba
|51.5 lakh INR
|Ran Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|47.5 lakh INR
Defenders
|Name
|Team
|Price
|Surjeet Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|73 lakh INR
|Jeeva Kumar
|Team UP
|52 lakh INR
|Ravinder Pahal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|50 lakh INR
|Dharmaraj Cheralathan
|Puneri Paltan
|46 lakh INR
|Mohit Chhillar
|Haryana
|46.50 lakh INR
|Amit Hooda
|Tamil Nadu
|63 lakh INR
|Sachin Shingade
|Patna Pirates
|42.5 lakh INR
|Vishal Mane
|Patna Pirates
|36.5 lakh INR
|Nilesh Shinde
|Dabang Delhi
|35.5 lakh INR
|Girish Ernak
|Puneri Paltan
|33.5 lakh INR
|Joginder Singh Narwal
|U Mumba
|32 lakh INR
|Anil Kumar
|Tamil Nadu
|25.5 lakh INR
|Rohit Rana
|Telugu Titans
|27.5 lakh INR