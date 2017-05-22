Manjeet Chhillar, Surjeet Singh the costliest Indian buys at Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction

IANS

All-rounder Manjeet Chhillar and defender Surjeet Singh remained the top Indian buys from the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 auction on Monday May 22.

Manjeet moved to the Abhishek Bachchan co-owned Jaipur Pink Panthers for a mammoth 75.5 lakh INR, while Surjeet moved to the Bengal Warriors for 73 lakh INR. All of them had a base price of 20 lakh INR.

More from IBTimes India: As Arsenal crumble, Stan Kroenke sits in his throne, unmoved

Iran's Abozar Mohajermighani became the costliest foreigner from the Pro Kabaddi Leagie season 5 auction.

Star raider Ajay Thakur, meanwhile, moved to Sachin Tendulkar's Team Tamil Nadu as a priority pick.

More from IBTimes India: What makes Kochi Metro special? All you need to know about Kerala's project [Photos+Videos] Priority picks

Haryana - Surender Nada

- Surender Nada Gujarat - Fazel Atrachali

- Fazel Atrachali Tamil Nadu - Ajay Thakur

Here are the most lucrative Indian buys from the auction:

All-rounders

Name Team Price Manjeet Chhillar Jaipur Pink Panthers 75.5 lakh INR Rajesh Narwal Team UP 69 lakh INR Sandeep Narwal Puneri Paltan 66 lakh INR Rakesh Kumar Telugu Titans 54 lakh INR Kuldeep Singh U Mumba 51.5 lakh INR Ran Singh Bengal Warriors 47.5 lakh INR

Defenders