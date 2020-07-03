Manisha Koirala, Anupam Kher, Farah Khan Mourn Saroj Khan’s Demise

She was known to be the master choreographer behind all of Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance numbers- be it the sensuous 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' or the peppy 'Ek Do Teen'. She was also the mind behind Sridevi's colourful prance in 'Hawa Hawai'.

Needless to say, Saroj Khan was an institution in Bollywood. As the veteran choreographer passed away early morning on 3 July, condolences poured in on social media.

Bollywood Remembers Saroj Khan

From Manisha Koirala to Kunal Kohli, many celebs took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the 'dancing queen'.

Manisha Koirala wrote that it was Saroj Khan who taught her ‘film dance’ when she stepped into Bollywood.

This is a sad news early in morning..since childhood I was trained in indian classical dance..it was she who taught me film dance once I joined films..(which I had zero knowlage of). A tough task master and a great one!! #RIPSarojKhan JI https://t.co/UxRDUwFbrH — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) July 3, 2020

Farah Khan took to Twitter to write that Saroj Khan was an inspiration.

Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs #SarojKhan — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020

Noted film director, Kunal Kohli, said that it has been a long journey with her from television to films, while paying his respects. He also spoke about her acts of kindness on set, like how she regularly fed biryani to the whole crew.

She stood up for the rights of people. Never bothered who was a star or not. She said her bit Unadulterated & from the heart. Bought biryani on every song and fed the whole crew so lovingly. We gossiped. We worked. Thank you for the memories #masterji #SarojKhan love you always. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

Here’s what others have to say:

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

डान्स की मल्लिका #सरोजखान जी अलविदा।आपने कलाकारों को ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे हिन्दुस्तान को बहुत ख़ूबसूरती से सिखाया कि “इन्सान शरीर से नहीं, दिल और आत्मा से नाचता है”।आपके जाने से नृत्य की एक लय डगमगा जाएगी। मैं पर्सनली ना सिर्फ़ आपको बल्कि आपकी मीठी डांट को भी बहुत मिस करूँगा। — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 3, 2020

क्या मास्टर जी? What a loss... a legend, a star an era Saroj Ji. This is such a ridiculous year. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 3, 2020

'Dancing Queen'

Twitter paid tribute to the late choreographer.

Ace choreographer #SarojKhan is no more.She died of Cardiac arrest. Really she was a legend and with the death of #DancingQueen , a vacuum has been created in the field of art , which will never be filled pic.twitter.com/Nie1wseq5A — Dr. Harjot Kamal (@drharjotkamal) July 3, 2020

Others spoke about how she gave character to all her songs.

Saddened to hear of the demise of #SarojKhan ji. Legendary choreographer, she gave a new character to this art & made all believe that everyone can dance. Her death is a huge loss to #Bollywood. May her soul rest in peace & God gives enough strength to her loved ones. ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/xRXLvOARsZ — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) July 3, 2020

Singer Palak Mucchal too joined in to pay her respects.

Rest in peace Master #SarojKhan ji! — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) July 3, 2020

Others joined in to celebrate her long and illustrious career.

Oh no! This is heartbreaking. #SarojKhan taught this whole country to dance with grace and joy. We will miss your rhythm and poise Masterji! #RIP — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) July 3, 2020

July 03, 2020



Legendary Bollywood choreographer Nirmala Nagpal ( popularly known as #SarojKhan) passed away in Mumbai Friday morning (IST) due to cardiac arrest. The world says goodbye to another beloved artist in 2020. RIP pic.twitter.com/cgvfLYZhBX



— Pooja Mehrotra (@puju27) July 3, 2020

#SarojKhan Ji was known as "The Mother of Dance/Choreography in India", career span of over 40yrs choreographed more than 2000 songs and won 3 National Awards. A legend indeed! My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families, friends and fans... pic.twitter.com/rjlIn7oWO6 — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) July 3, 2020