Manish Sisodia Tests COVID-19 Positive; Delhi Deputy CM to Remain in Self Isolation

New Delhi, September 14: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, as per his test results that were released on Monday. The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader decided to undergo the coronavirus test after suffered from a mild fever. Manish Sisodia Suffering From Fever, to Skip Delhi Assembly Session.



Sisodia, in a statement issued on social media, said his condition is stable with only a mild fever being felt by him. He would remain in coordination with medics and isolate himself at home, the Deputy CM tweeted.

"I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work," Sisodia said.

See Manish Sisodia's Tweet

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020





Sisodia, 48, has been at the forefront of Delhi's battle against COVID-19. The Minister was seen visiting several medical facilities and inspecting quarantine centres when the health crisis was at its peak in the national capital. His prediction of 5 lakh cases in Delhi by July reportedly triggered the Centre's intervention.

Apart from Sisodia, three other AAP MLAs - Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas and Vishesh Ravi - tested positive for COVID-19 today. Three staff members of the Legislative Assembly were also found positive for the contagious disease.