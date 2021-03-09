Manish Sisodia floats ‘Deshbhakti Budget’ in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Mar 08 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on March 08 presented the budget in national capital’s Legislative Assembly. He presented 'Deshbhakti Budget' and said that the Budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of independence. He said, “Today, I present this 'Deshbhakti Budget' in view of the Centre's celebrations of India's 75 years of independence with 75 weeks as 'Deshbhakti Mahotsav' starting on March 12. This Budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of independence.”