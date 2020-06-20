Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM, Opens Up on 5-Day Institutional Quarantine For COVID-19 Patients, Says 'If Home Isolation Ends in Delhi There Will be Chaos'

New Delhi, June 20: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that if home isolation ends for coronavirus in Delhi there will be chaos. He was also of the opinion that it would be difficult to accommodate all the coronavirus patients at institutional quarantine centres.

Also Read | Delhi | Deputy CM Speaks on 5-Day Institutional Quarantine, Says 'If Home Isolation Ends in Delhi There Will be Chaos': Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020

Expressing his opinion on the recent Union government order, Sisodia said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Chief Minister said if home isolation ends in Delhi there will be chaos. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people under home isolation and there are only 6,000 beds at quarantine centres, where will we accommodate all the people?" Raghav Chadha, AAP MLA, Raises Doubts on Delhi LG Anil Baijal's Order for 5-Day Institutional Quarantine for COVID-19 Patients, Asks 'From Where Will We Get 90,000 Beds?'

Adding more he demanded 60 percent beds at reduced prices in private hospitals. Sisodia said, "Central Government has made the proposal to reduce rates for just 24% beds in private hospitals, Delhi Government wants at least 60% beds at reduced prices. This is what we have been demanding."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, Applauds Gram Pradhans, Aanganwadi and ASHA Workers For Their Work During COVID-19 Lockdown

Here's what Manish Sisodia said:

Chief Minister said if home isolation ends in Delhi there will be chaos. Currently, there are more than 10,000 people under home isolation and there are only 6,000 beds at quarantine centres, where will we accommodate all the people?: Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister https://t.co/oiTCnul7Yr — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020





Earlier Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi and Raghav Chadha expressed similar opinion. Atishi had said, "Centre's decision of making 5-day institutional quarantine compulsory for #COVID19 patients in Delhi is wrong. I am a corona patient & recovering at home. Due to this 5-day institutional quarantine, people will now refrain from getting tested."

Earlier on Friday, LG Baijal had passed an order to stop home isolation amid the rising novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the national capital. The order said that five-day institutional quarantine will be compulsory all COVID-19 positive cases after which patients can be sent for home isolation.

According to the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 cases in Delhi has risen to 53,116. Of these, 27,512 are active cases, while 23,569 have been cured or discharged from hospitals. Till now, 2,035 people have also died due to the illness.