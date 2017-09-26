Manipur's Ukhrul district to celebrate identity through football

Ukhrul (Manipur)[India], Sept 26 (ANI): In commemoration of the 66th Labour Corps football team from Manipur's Tangkhul community who played in Blargies, France in 1917, the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary Committee (TNFCC) under the aegis of Aarang League is set to celebrate the mega event from December 5 to December 18 in Manipur's Ukhrul district headquarter.

According to Sword Vashum, Convenor of Tangkhul Naga Football Celebration (TNFC) 2017, series of development will unfold in the celebration. He added that this celebration is historic as it is a onetime event, an event that will go down in the history of Tangkhul community.

The concept of TNFCC has fruition after sacrifices and tireless commitment. TNFC Convenor emphasize that this celebration would be about identity through football.

General Secretary of TNFC, Peacemoon Zimik informed that, Asa Kazingmei, leading fashion designer from the Northeast region, Phapha Gachui-Miss Manipur 2016, Reisangmi Vashum-current players of Tollygunge Kolkata, Timmi Rinpam Lunghar-leading Tangkhul actress and Gift Raikhan - Head Coach NEROCA- AFC Grads A Licence holders would be the brand ambassador of this celebration.

During the football centenary celebration, tourism, film, music and cultural activities are to set organized simultaneously to generate maximum participation from individuals towards sports identity formation.

Moreover, as a run up to the celebration, Marathon at international level will be organized in USA, Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok, South Korea through its co-coordinators station at various countries.

At National level, Marathon will also be organised and held in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Goa, Shillong and Guwahati. In state level, the same will be organised and held in all districts of Manipur and wind up with a marathon from selected villages from Ukhrul District, informed TNFC Chief Operations Officer Khareithan Phungchamnao.

Sports Secretary of TNFC Railing T. Awungshi informed that 16 teams in pool league system from various states will vie for the cash prize of 5 Lakhs.

A series of seminar on football will be organised with expert from outside to generate awareness and tap the benefits of being a football player as a profession. TNFC CEO Angaritsing Zimik cited the example of eight players from Manipur who will be representing India in the U-17 World Cup. The success stories of these eight lads from Manipur are worth emulating. They have set a benchmark for the upcoming players. (ANI)