Manipuri World Cup footballers to get Rs 5 lakh each

Imphal, Sep 29 (IANS) The Manipur government said on Friday that Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the eight footballers from the state who will play in the under-17 World Cup championship beginning from October 6.

Sports Minister Letpao Haokip also said he will give Rs 10,000 each to the players from his side. Besides, he will buy tickets for two members each of all the eight families to travel and see the matches.

Haokip told the media: "It is a matter of pride to this tiny state that eight promising players were selected for the championship. If the Indian team wins, the government is making preparations to give super incentives to all the eight players."

All the eight players selected from Manipur are from families with meagre means. One player stays with his widowed mother and two sisters in a tin-roofed shed. Most of the parents could hardly buy sports shoes for their sons.

Members of public had started donating cash to some of the families. Some were unhappy that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who had been a national footballer, was not paying proper attention to the plight of the poor families of these players.

