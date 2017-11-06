Manipuri boxers shine on Day 2 of Junior Women's Nationals

Rohtak, Nov 6 (IANS) The second day of the inaugural Junior Womens National Boxing Championship saw Manipurs young guns dominate the ring, with Baby Rosizana Chanu (52kg) and Ashlata Chanu (57kg) scoring impressive wins here on Monday.

The two Chanus outpunched Odisha's Prawita Thapa (52kg) and Andhra Pradesh's Harshita (57kg) so badly that the referee had to stop both the contests in the first round itself.

Rozisana Chanu started off the bout aggressively, landing her jabs and hooks with precision. The Odisha lass tried her best to stay unharmed but just couldn't find a corner to hide in.

In another encounter, Ashlata Chanu too shook her opponent with her initial punching and left her biting the dust halfway through the first round.

In the 46kg and 48kg weight categories, however, Manipur's Heliza Devi and Lalrinchhani Pautu were not so lucky. They lost out to Punjab's Ekta Saroj and Delhi's Sandhya, to crash out of the competition.

--IANS

tri/bg