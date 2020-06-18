Manipur Political Crisis: Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Biren Singh-Led BJP Government

Imphal, June 18: The Indian National Congress on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion against the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government after nine MLAs withdraw support from the government. Manipur Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh has written to the Governor to take a call on the floor test and to invite the newly formed Secular Progressive Front to form the government. Biren Singh-Led BJP Govt in Manipur in Trouble As 3 MLAs Quit, 6 Others Withdraw Support.

This development comes after Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP)- a key BJP ally- formed an alliance with the Congress party in Manipur. The new alliance is known as the Secular Progressive Front (SPP), which also has the support of one Trinamool Congress MLA and one independent legislator.

ANI Tweet:

Manipur Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh writes to the Governor, requesting to call a special Assembly session to adopt a resolution on 'No Confidence Motion' against CM N Biren Singh's govt&to invite the newly formed Secular Progressive Front to form the govt. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020





The total strength against CM Biren Singh is now 29- 20 from Congress, 4 from NPP, 3 from Bharatiya Janata Party (who quit on Wednesday), one from TMC and an Independent.

The figure in support of Biren Singh stood at 23, including 18 BJP legislators, 4 of Naga People''s Front (NPF) and one MLA from LJP. The seven Congress MLAs, who had crossed over to BJP, are facing anti-defection cases under the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution in the Speaker's Tribunal as well as in Manipur High Court.

One Congress MLA who joined the BJP-led government was disqualified from the membership of Manipur Legislative Assembly recently, reducing the strength of the house to 59. Assembly polls in Manipur was held in 2017.

