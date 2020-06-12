No, Manipur’s Leirum Phee Can’t Be UP’s ‘Modi Gamcha’. Here’s Why

On April 14, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country during the national lockdown, he wore the Leirum Phee, Manipur’s traditional cloth, as a mask. Since then, the scarf has gained a wave of popularity that, news reports say, led to Barabanki, a town in Uttar Pradesh, mass-manufacturing what has been labelled as a ‘Modi gamcha’. These reports about the misappropriation of Manipur’s historical and cultural artefact have led to a wave of discontent within the state.

The Directorate of Handloom and Textiles, Manipur, has written a letter to the Union textile ministry, requesting its intervention to halt mass production of the ‘Modi Gamcha’ in UP. The directorate also said in the letter that it has begun the process to acquire a Geographical Identification (GI) tag for ‘phee’ (which means ‘cloth’ in Meitei).

A Leirum Phee scarf being sold on ShopClues website as 'Modi Gamcha'. Screenshot taken at 11am on 12 June 2020. More

The Leirum Phee is Manipur’s proud contribution to the plethora of handloom textiles of India. Skilled weavers use hand-weaving technology to make the scarf, whose production involves intensive manual effort. It is also of historical and cultural significance to the state, especially the Meitei and Tangkhul communities of Manipur.

According to lore, centuries ago, the Leirum Phee was gifted by the Tangkhuls to the Meiteis as a tribute establishing a healthy relationship between the hill and the valley communities. Since then, it has been an integral element of the Meitei marriage—it is an indispensable component of the “Pham Konba”, the blessing ritual of a Meitei wedding where the family of the bride gifts her “Ningol Gi Awunpot” that includes bedding for her nuptial bed. Many also believe that the motifs signify guardianship.

In 1078-1112 AD present-day Manipur, under the reign of King Loyumba, 32 “yumnak” (surnames) were assigned to weave handloom textiles bearing unique motifs. Of the 32 “yumnak”, the 11th in order was the Shal Chiram “yumnak”, who were assigned to weave the Leirum Phee, writes...

Continue reading on HuffPost