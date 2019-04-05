Manipur to get India's first National sports university under BJP-led govt: Amit Shah

While addressing a public meeting in Manipur's Thoubal, BJP president Amit Shah said, "This is a land of players and Mary Kom brought laurels to the country. BJP-led government is building India's first National sports university in Manipur. 300 km highway has been built in Manipur. Five helipads have been built under the UDAN scheme to travel across Manipur. The government has started work on the expansion of Imphal airport and air cargo terminal."