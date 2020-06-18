Manipur HC Restrains Assembly Speaker From Issuing Order on Disqualification Cases of 7 Congress Rebel MLAs Till Tomorrow

Imphal, June 18: In a late-night directive issued by the Manipur High Court, the Assembly Speaker was restrained from deciding on the pleas against seven rebel Congress MLAs till tomorrow. The petitions seeking their disqualification was filed by the Congress after the legislators turned rebel and switched over to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Manipur Political Crisis: Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Biren Singh-Led BJP Government.

The HC order came shortly after Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh moved a no-confidence motion against N Biren Singh-led BJP government. The former chief minister apprised the Governor and asked him to convene a special assembly session.

"We've apprised Governor that as coalition parties have withdrawn their support (from the state govt), do they have the moral right to continue their govt? We request for a special session and ask them to prove majority on the floor of the House," Ibobi Singh said.

The Congress' bid to move a vote of no-confidence was preceded by the rebellion of all four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs - who announced their withdrawal from the BJP-led government. The party, however, is yet to officially announce whether the alliance with the BJP has ended.

Three other BJP MLAs - D.D. Haokip of the Henglep assembly segment, Soibam Subhaschandra from Naoriya Pakhanglapa and Samuel Jendai from the Tamenglong constituency - have also announced their decision to withdraw support from the government. If they vote against the party in the no-confidence motion, their assembly membership could be revoked.

The seven rebel Congress MLAs whose disqualification petition is pending before the government are: Ginsuanhau Zou, Ngamthang Haokip, Yengkhom Surchandra Singh, Paonam Brojen, Sanasam Bira Singh, Oinam Lukhoi Singh and Kshetrimayum Biren Singh.

In the 60-member Manipur assembly, the effective strength was reduced to 59 last after one Congress MLA who switched over the BJP was disqualified under anti-defection law. At present, the BJP is ruling the government with 22 MLAs and support from four NPP legislators, MLAs of smaller parties and independents. The Congress with 27 legislators is in the Opposition.