‘Manipur Govt Crisis Will be Resolved in 2-3 Days’: Himanta Sarma

Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, 22 June, said that the crisis in the BJP-led Manipur government will be resolved in 2-3 days in the spirit of NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) and NDA (National Democratic Alliance) principles, reported PTI.

"The situation is more or less under control. Tomorrow, I am again going to Manipur. We are consulting with all our MLAs. Things will be resolved in the next 2-3 days with the spirit of NEDA and NDA," Sarma, who is also the NEDA convenor, was quoted as saying.

His remarks come days after nine MLAs, including three BJP legislators, in the state dealt a huge blow to the N Biren Singh-led BJP government by withdrawing support.

Four members of the National People's Party (NPP), a coalition party of the BJP government in the state, including Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, Tribal Affairs Minister N Kayisii, and YAS Minister Letpao Haokip, withdrew support to the BJP, reported East Mojo.

The state's lone Independent MLA of Jiribam and a Trinamool Congress MLA had also withdrawn support to the BJP-led coalition government. Besides, three BJP legislators also resigned and joined the Congress.

Manipur Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh then wrote to the Governor, requesting to call a special Assembly session to adopt a resolution on 'No Confidence Motion' against Biren Singh's government and to invite the newly-formed Secular Progressive Front to form the government.

Amid these developments, the BJP did manage to win the lone Rajya Sabha seat in the state in the elections held recently. Significantly, BJP's Sarma had also visited Manipur along with Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP leader Conrad Sangma on Sunday, reported NDTV.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI, East Mojo and NDTV.)

