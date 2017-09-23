Manipur enters into exchange programmes with BCCI full members

Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) The Manipur Cricket Association (MCA) on Saturday approached the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for an exchange programme consisting of three limited overs games and two T20 matches. It also approached The National Cricket Club for training of coaches and umpires.

"Yes, CAB has agreed to such proposal from MCA. We would play the matches in Bengal in October/November. As a full member, it is our moral duty to support growth of the game in other neighbouring states. Such games would be played between MCA XI and CAB XI", said Avishek Dalmiya, joint secretary, CAB.

"I am hopeful that other existing full member states would also come up with similar programmes as they are all keen that cricket should be spread to every nook and corner of the country", he added.

The Bengal side would however not comprise of their players as they would be engaged in BCCI tournaments then.

In the meantime, in order to train their umpires, MCA had also got the nod from The National Cricket Club, another full member of The Board of Control for Cricket in India to hold workshops and seminars in Manipur.

"We have accepted their request and shall send required professionals/visiting faculty to conduct the classes and training sessions there. We would focus on training the umpires as well as coaching the coaches programmes as part of our exchange programme", said Niraj Kajaria, Secretary, NCC.

NCC, in the past have conducted similar programmes with the Meghalaya Cricket Association and with the Cricket Association of Mizoram too.

The exchange programme between the NCC and the Meghalaya Cricket Association included playing limited overs and T20 matches apart from coaching the coaches and other fitness programmes.

The above arrangements are in sync with the decision of the New Area Development Programme where it had been decided that there would be exchange programmes between full members of the BCCI and North Eastern States in order to promote and develop cricket in such areas.

-IANS

