Manipur CM Seeks Help From Centre for Dousing Fire at Shirui Peak

The Quint
·1-min read

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought help from the central government to douse a forest fire that has broken out at the Shirui peak situated in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

"Very unfortunate to see the fire spreading at Shirui Peak, Ukhrul District, Manipur," Singh said in a tweet.

Also Read: Nagaland Fires Spread to Manipur, Amit Shah Promises Assistance

"An official letter has also been sent from the CS, GoM. Why are we so selfish & destructive," he questioned in his tweet.

The Shirui Kashung Peak, a popular tourist spot, lies 2,835m above sea level. Shirui is 18 km from Ukhrul Town and 97 km from the capital of the state, Imphal.

This comes months after a massive forest fire had broken out at the Dzukou valley, on the border of Manipur and Nagaland.

The Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had assisted in pacifying the Dzukou Valley wildfire, following a request by the Manipur government.

Also Read: Fire in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi Fireworks Unit, Five Feared Dead

. Read more on India by The Quint.3rd ODI: Dhawan Completes Fifty; India 100/0 After 14 OversManipur CM Seeks Help From Centre for Dousing Fire at Shirui Peak . Read more on India by The Quint.

Latest stories

  • As Spurt in Covid-19 Cases Brings Back Curbs, A List of Cities Under Lockdown and Night Curfew

    Here's a look at some of the states that witnessed lockdown or night curfews in March.

  • Apple Days sale: Deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE, M1 MacBook Pro, Apple Watch SE, more on Vijay Sales

    The Vijay Sales Apple Days sale includes offers on iPhones, Macbook, iPad, Watch, Airpods, Home Pods and Apple Care+.

  • After 2 Months in Office, Kamala Harris is Still Living Out of Suitcases And She's Getting Frustrated With it

    Harris has recently been spotted at her future home, popping in for an hour-long visit three weeks ago.

  • After Grilling Mehbooba in Money Laundering Case, ED Shifts Focus to 2 Diaries Recovered From Her Aide

    The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief was reportedly shown the pages from one of the diaries that lists 'alleged monthly payments made out of the CM’s discretionary funds to several individuals'.

  • West Bengal Assembly election 2021, June Malia profile: TMC fields Tollywood actor against BJP's Samit Kumar Das

    Actor June Malia has replaced sitting Medinipur MLA Mrigendra Nath Maiti as the TMC candidate from the constituency

  • 'Vaccine prince': the Indian billionaire set to make Covid jabs for the UK

    Serum Institute boss Adar Poonawalla has rented a Mayfair mansion for £50,000 a weekCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India. Photograph: Getty Images The AstraZeneca vaccine has made Prof Sarah Gilbert – who led the Oxford team that created it – one of the UK’s most famous modern scientists and turned the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company into a household name. But almost half of all the AstraZeneca shots, destined for the arms of hundreds of millions of people around the world, are being produced by a 40-year-old Indian billionaire with a penchant for private jets and Picassos. Adar Poonawalla, the self-proclaimed “prince of vaccines”, is chief executive of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine producer, which even before coronavirus struck was making more than 1.5bn jabs a year for everything from polio and diphtheria to tetanus, BCG, hepatitis B and the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccinations. Vaccines have made Poonawalla and his family extraordinarily wealthy. They are now the sixth richest family in India with an estimated $15bn (£11bn) fortune, according to the Times of India. A woman walks past a painting welcoming the Covid-19 vaccination programme with a portrait of Adar Poonawalla. Photograph: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Rex/Shutterstock Among their portfolio of properties is Lincoln House, a Mumbai mansion which is the former US embassy to India. At $113m it was the most expensive Indian home ever sold when they bought it in 2015. Poonawalla, who was educated at £30,000-a-year St Edmund’s School in Canterbury and the University of Westminster, this week signed a deal to rent a Mayfair mansion for a record £50,000 a week. The property, which at 2,3oo sq metres (25,000 sq ft) is 24 times the size of the average English home, comes with an adjoining guest house and backs on to one of Mayfair’s “secret gardens”. He is renting it from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk, who bought it for £57m last year. Poonawalla, who is married with two children, travels by helicopter and private jet. He owns paintings by Picasso, Dalí, Rembrandt and Rubens, and has a collection of 35 rare luxury cars including several Ferraris, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces, as well as a Mercedes S350 converted into a replica Batmobile. Adar Poonawalla’s replica Batmobile His personal website admits his lifestyle looks flash. “It is easy to dismiss Adar Poonawalla as a rich brat … posing next to racehorses,” it says. But, it then adds, “the flamboyance is cultivated” and that he is actually “a serious young man who has been trained by a difficult boss – his father Cyrus Poonawala”. Producing vaccines was not Poonawalla’s idea. His father, Cyrus, founded SII in 1966 as a sideline to his 81-hectare (200-acre) thoroughbred racehorse stables Poonawalla Stud. (Serum from purified horse blood was used in the production of early vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, and scarlet fever.) But it was Poonawalla who convinced his father to “go big” on vaccines after he watched a Bill Gates talk in 2015, in which the billionaire Microsoft co-founder-turned philanthropist warned that the world was not prepared for a new viral pandemic. “I wanted to be prepared for a pandemic-level event ever since I heard Bill Gates in a Ted talk where he clearly said that we should be more worried and prepared for such situations,” Poonawalla told the Hindustan Times. He doubled the firm’s production facilities and began producing more vaccines for developing countries on behalf of the World Health Organization and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi), the vaccine charity supported by Gates and of which Poonawalla is a board member. The “vaccine prince” title stuck when Poonawalla was appointed chief executive of SII in 2011, replacing his “vaccine king” father, who is now chairman of wider Poonawalla Group, which includes SII. The Serum Institute of India campus in Pune, where it makes Covid-19 vaccine. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images When coronavirus struck, Poonawalla had a decision to make: “Do absolutely nothing and watch how it unfolds, or take the risk and become a frontrunner.” He took the risk. At the time the institute was working with Oxford University on developing a new malaria vaccine, and its scientists asked to collaborate on the Gilbert vaccine. Last May, Poonawalla met the AstraZeneca chief executive, Pascal Soriot, on a video call, and negotiated a deal for SII to manufacture about 1bn doses over 12 months – almost half the overall total. The same month a package arrived at SII’s vast campus in Pune, 150km south-east of Mumbai. Packed in dry ice was a vial containing the components needed to create the Oxford vaccine, cell substrate in which to grow it and detailed instructions. Not included were the results of any clinical trials or regulatory approvals that the vaccine was effective or even safe. A worker fills Covid-19 vaccine phials at the Serum Institute of India factory in Pune. Photograph: Rafiq Maqbool/AP Nevertheless, Poonawalla ordered three of his factories – which were at the time making “some very lucrative [other] vaccines” – to immediately switch production to the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine AZD1222. “Nobody wishes for a pandemic, but we were almost designed for one,” he told the Guardian earlier this year from his office inside a converted Airbus A320 jet, that he describes as “kind of similar to Air Force One”. “We produce a 1.5bn vaccine doses each year. We never imagined the whole world being so dependent on us, but nobody else has our capacity to scale up,” he said. The decision to invest, he added, was easy because the firm is a private business “and not accountable to investors and bankers and shareholders”. Instead, he says, “it was just a quick five-minute chat between myself and my father.” It was also, he admits, “a huge gamble – huge, huge, huge. People said I was crazy or stupid doing such a big bet at that time.” Airport staff unload boxes of vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India at Mumbai airport. Photograph: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images By the time the vaccine received its first regulatory approval from the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in December 2020, SII had already made 40m doses. (The WHO approved it in February, but the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has yet to grant its approval.) The institute is now producing 80m doses a month, and is aiming for 100m doses a month soon, although a fire at one of its manufacturing facilities in January knocked it off target. Dear countries & governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best.— Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 21, 2021 But SII’s huge production has thrown it and Poonawalla into the global political spotlight, as world leaders battle for doses and India – grappling with its own surge in Covid cases – wants the country’s production lines to supply it first. Last month Poonawalla tweeted: “Dear countries & governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India ... We are trying our best.” This week the Indian government introduced a de facto two- to three-month ban on vaccine exports, which will have repercussions in the UK, Europe and in the low- and middle-income countries signed up to the WHO’s Covax scheme. Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk The controls will delay 5m doses due to be shipped to the UK. The impending shortage means the UK vaccination programme has been set back by a month and that vaccinations will not be widely offered to under-50s until 1 May. Back in India, Poonawalla is building yet another factory. This $400m facility, which is due to open in 2024, is designed to produce 1bn vaccine doses a year. It may be too late to help with the current coronavirus vaccine drive, but it is the next pandemic that is now on Poonawalla’s mind. “Maybe not in my lifetime, but at least in my children’s lifetimes, there’s going to be another global pandemic,” he told Bloomberg. “And I’m willing to bet anything that pandemic will be far worse than this.”

  • Formula 1: Mercedes Team Chief Toto Wolff Predicts 'Dog Fight' in Bahrain GP

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed pole for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, beating Mercedes' defending champion Lewis Hamilton by three-tenths of a second.

  • 'Accidental Shadi' with Falling Sindoor? Indian TV Serials are a Gift that Keep on Giving

    The sindoor gets stuck on man's sleeve and inadvertently falls on the woman's hair. The Internet is asking 'HOW'.

  • Stalin warns DMK members to follow tradition and uphold dignity during poll campaigns

    The statement from Stalin comes after derogatory remarks made by DMK MP A Raja and member Dindigul I Leoni during campaigning.

  • PM's growing beard inversely proportional to the state of country's economy : Mamata

    <p>Daspur/ Debra(WB), Mar 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his growing beard is inversely proportional to the state of the economy in the country.</p>

  • COVID Spike: Union Health Secy Chairs Meet With 12 States, UTs

    The 12 states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal and Delhi.

  • FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, matchday: Netherlands hope to rebound after loss, Portugal visit Serbia

    The Netherlands look to get their campaign back on track against Latvia after slumping to a 4-2 defeat to Turkey in their first Group G match.

  • No more lockdown in Telangana, says CM KCR

    However, KCR asked the people Telangana to take precautions, wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

  • Goa it is! Karnataka Travellers Devise 'Cheat Code' to Skip Mandatory Covid Test

    Health minister K Sudhakar on Friday said travelers will be tested a week after arriving in the city

  • In Photos: As Polling Begins, WB & Assam Turn Out in Huge Numbers

    Assam recorded a voter turnout of 71.62 percent while Bengal saw a turnout of 77.99 percent till 5 pm in Phase 1.

  • Thierry Henry Quits Social Media in Stand Against Racism, Bullying Online

    Thierry Henry announced he will be taking down all his social media accounts until 'the people in power' take some strong action against racism and bullying online.

  • Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Gets Hailed for Congratulating Kenya Players after International Match

    Fans hailed Mohamed Salah for his humble behaviour and congratulating the Kenya players on putting on a solid performance in the clash between the two nations.

  • Shashi Tharoor Admits Mistake, Says Sorry for Slamming PM Modi’s Bangladesh Speech

    The tweet by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor came a day after on Twitter after he said that PM Modi had not acknowledged former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's contribution in liberating Bangladesh in 1971.

  • Assam Assembly election 2021, Ripun Bora profile: Congress' state chief hopes to retain Gohpur stronhold

    In 2016, Bora was both elected to the Rajya Sabha after which he was appointed the Assam Congress chief in place of Anjan Datta, who died after a brief illness, by Sonia Gandhi

  • A Hindutva Bastion, Will Nemom Remain BJP’s Gujarat in Kerala?

    From Merryland Studio to MLA O Rajagopal, BJP’s presence in Nemom poses a challenge to CPI(M) and Congress.