Manipur CM announces cash rewards for lifters Mirabai, Sanjita

Imphal, April 6 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh each for lifters Mirabai Chanu and Sanjita Chanu, who claimed gold medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Biren said that India and all sections of people in Manipur are proud of these two Manipuri girls.

Mirabai Chanu on Thursday won the first gold for India at the Games with a power-packed performance in the women's 48 kilogram category.

The Manipuri powerhouse left the competition far behind by setting Games and Commonwealth records in the snatch, clean and jerk as well as the total.

She registered 86 kg in the snatch and 110 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 196 kg.

Sanjita, on the other hand, won gold in the women's 53 kilogram category on Friday.

The Manipuri star lifted a total of 192 kg which included a CWG record of 84 kg in the snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk.

--IANS

il/gau/vm