Manipur to celebrate centenary of Tangkhul Naga football

New Delhi [India], Oct.7 (ANI): With Strong Northeast Strong India as the theme, the Araang League is organising the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary (TNFC) Football Tournament in Ukhrul, Manipur from December 5 to 18, 2017.

The event is in commemoration of the Tangkhul players from 22nd Manipur Labour Corps who played for the 66th unit team in Blargies, France during WWI, 1917.

With an estimated expected audience of 60,000, the tournament will see sixteen (16) esteemed clubs vie for the top prize of five lakhs rupees (Rs.5, 00,000) in cash and trophy along with several other awards for individual honours.

The Araang League is known for its excellence in orchestrating quality football events in Manipur. The roots and success of the league is grounded in the popularity of football, and thereby becoming the second biggest football tournament in the sports crazy state.

Projecting the centenary nationally and globally, the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary celebration will witness numerous additional events such as tourism-related activities by the Chiko Movement, a football conference by the Ukhrul Athletics Foundation, a film festival by the Tangkhul Naga Film Association, football tournaments in Delhi, Jalandhar and Mumbai by SERN Enterprise etc.

Speaking to ANI, Bosco, Technical Director of SERN Enterprise, said, "There will be 16 invited teams, 8 will be from the local district areas because we would also like to promote local talents. Others will be from non local district areas and also from other parts of India."

Commenting on players from Manipur who are representing India in the U-17 FIFA World Cup, Bosco said, "The first recorded history of football being played in Manipur district was in 1907, but that was not official. We are very proud of the eight players who are representing the Indian team and they are from our own place. So, I would like to take a pride in that."

"I believe that Manipur will be the big powerhouse of football in the future," he added.

The build up to the event has initially witnessed several remarkable events beginning with the release of the mascot HAKOKHA by Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh.

The headquarter for Araang League 2017 tournament is the Bakshi Mini Stadium, Hungpung, while the games will also be played at Tangkhul Naga Long ground.

In between games, discover Ukhrul's charm and hospitality in the renowned exotic peak of Shirui, Phangrei, Harva Khangai, caves of Mangsor and Mova, and many more.

Travel through Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary history amidst the scores of photos, relics, mementos and traditional souvenirs at the 66th Labour Corps Museum. All these attractions are within or short distance from the town.

It is worth mentioning that renowned fashion designer Asa Kazingmei, Miss Manipur Phapha Gachui, etc. are brand ambassadors for the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary Football Tournament.(ANI)