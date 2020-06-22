Manipur's BJP Govt In Crisis: Here's What's Happening There

N Biren Singh’s BJP-led coalition government in Manipur was pushed to a minority status last week when 9 MLAs left the National Democratic Alliance in the north eastern state and joined the Congress.

While Manipur chief minister Biren Singh claimed on Sunday that the success of the BJP candidate Leishemba Sanajaoba in the Rajya Sabha election put to rest the majority/minority controversy, the crisis is not really over for the BJP because it still does not have the numbers.

What happened?

After the 2017 assembly polls where the BJP won 21 seats and the Congress 28 seats, the BJP formed a government in Manipur by forming an alliance with the National People’s Party(NPP), Naga People’s Front and the Lok Janshakti Party. Seven Congress MLAs had defected to the BJP at the time.

On June 17, nine MLAs — 4 from the NPP, 3 from the BJP, 1 from TMC and one independent — tendered their resignations from the government.

Among them were deputy chief minister Y Joy Kumar Singh, Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh.

The Congress has the support of 29 MLAs now — 20 from Congress, 4 from NPP, 3 from BJP, one from TMC and an Independent.

The figure in support of Biren Singh stood at 23, including 18 BJP MLAs, 4 of Naga People’s Front (NPF) and one MLA from LJP.

