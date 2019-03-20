Manimeghlai, Shruti shine at World Summer Games

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Specially-abled women cyclist Manimeghlai and Shruti from SOS India have won gold and silver medals, respectively, in 500 metre at Special Olympics World Summer Games, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

While the 16-year-old Manimeghlai is mildly intellectually challenged, Shruti has impaired speech and hearing.

Manimeghlai was brought to SOS Children's Village Nagapattinam when she was barely three years old. She is now growing up with her family under special care at SOS Children's Village Khajuri Kalan.

Similarly, 19-year-old Shruti was brought to SOS Children's Village Khajuri Kalan in 2007 when she was barely eight years old.

SOS India is a non-government, non-profit, voluntary childcare organisation, which was established in 1964.

Commenting on the occasion, Anuja Bansal, Secretary General, SOS Children's Villages of India, said: "Our two special daughters have made the nation proud. Their achievement showcases the passion they carry irrespective of their inabilities. They are true inspiration to many to dream big and create monumental victories."

--IANS

