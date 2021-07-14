Manika Batra Hopes to Replicate Her CWG Success at Tokyo Olympics

Representing India at the young age of 13 in 2008, Manika proved that her decision to choose table tennis as the goal of her life was the right thing to do.

In the years to come, Manika won medals at the 2015 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship (2 silver and 1 bronze) and the 2016 Asian Games (3 golds) where she created history.

"When you see the Indian flag being unfurled and the national anthem plays, you get goosebumps. Even now, as I speak about it, I get reminded of how happy I was, standing on that podium." - Manika Batra

When she was 4 years old, she didn't know she could reach the level where she is now. Back then, she would just play for the fun of it, just like many kids do. It never came to her mind that she would eventually play at an international level or represent India and guide the sport to new glory.

She got some modelling offers at the time, but declined them as she only had one thing on her mind back then and that was to excel in table tennis. She also wanted to push the game forward.

She then set her sights for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she created history.

"It was a big sensation in 2018. She won four medals in the Commonwealth Games. Nobody was surprised that the ITTF gave the 'Breakthrough of the Year' award to Manika." - Kyril Barabanov, sparring partner

Manika Batra's greatest weapon is her Switch technique. The Twiddle Switch that she does is acquired from when she would be 'twiddle' at home while practicing or eating, so it became a habit for her. She decided to implement it onto the table and it worked really well for her.

Manika's goal was just to win, but also to set an example, so that girls even from small villages aspire to make their career in table tennis.

"For the younger generation, I'm always available. Where I play in India, the Khelega Centre, there are lots of kids there. I take time out from my busy schedule to speak to them about technique." - Manika Batra

Every country hopes that their athletes win medals but there are some athletes on whom there's 100 percent faith for a medal. Manika is one of those athletes.

After creating history at the Commonwealth Games, the whole world is now looking forward to Manika's Olympic performance, the ticket to which she won by becoming the highest-ranking second-placed player in the Asian-Olympic Qualifying tournament.

"It is everyone's dream to win a medal at the Olympics and personally, it's mine as well. it always has been my aim, to take table tennis to that level and change everyone's mindset. Show them that table tennis is also worth it and we can achieve something at the Olympics." -

Manika is ready to add a new chapter to India's golden future in table tennis and is the country's hope at the Olympics.

