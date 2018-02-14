Mani Shankar Aiyar should be arrested immediately, demands SC advocate Ajay Agarwal

Supreme Court advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ajay Agarwal filed a complaint to the Delhi Police against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his remarks, where he said "I receive much more hatred in India than the love I receive in Pakistan". He demanded that Aiyar should be arrested immediately as soon as he lands in India. "He should be arrested so that he does not make more damage by such anti-national comments" Ajay Agarwal added.