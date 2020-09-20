Mangalore University UG, PG Exams 2020: Varsity Postpones Exams for Monday Due to Heavy Rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi & Kodagu Districts

Mangaluru, September 20: Amid the heavy rainfall in the Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts, Mangaluru University on Sunday announced the postponement of scheduled UG and PG exams for Monday. It stated that the rescheduled date for the exams of Monday will be announced soon, however, clarified that the remaining exams will take place as scheduled.

Issuing a notification, Registrar of Mangalore University said, "Due to heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi & Kodagu districts, scheduled UG/PG exams of the University on 21.09 has been postponed. Rescheduled date to be intimated shortly, remaining exam dates are unchanged & will be conducted as per scheduled time table." Karnataka DCET, PGCET Exams 2020 Postponed Again, Examinations to Be Conducted on October 13 And 14.

Here's what the Mangalore University's Registrar said:

Due to heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi & Kodagu districts, scheduled UG/PG exams of the University on 21.09 has been postponed. Rescheduled date to be intimated shortly, remaining exam dates are unchanged & will be conducted as per schedule: Registrar, Mangalore University. pic.twitter.com/YUDiZBIulv — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020





Earlier in the day, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued a warning and predicted widespread moderate to heavy rains at most places with isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rains very likely over Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu & Hassan districts. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rains likely over Belagavi, Bidar, Kalburgi, Vijayapura, Yadgir & Bagalkote.