Maneka Gandhi’s NGO Website Hacked Over Her Remarks on Malappuram

The official website of BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s animal rights NGO People For Animals (PFA) had been hacked by a group of ‘ethical hackers’ on Friday, 5 June, said a report by The Hindu.

After the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala, she had said that this had taken place in Malappuram district, which is a Muslim dominated area.

Maneka had put a tweet that said, “Mallapuram is know for its intense criminal activity specially with regards to animals. No action has ever been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer so they keep doing it. I can only suggest that you call/email and ask for action.”

The website that had been defaced read, “Maneka Gandhi dragged the sad death of pregnant elephant for dirty politics.”

The group of hackers, called ‘Kerala Cyber Warriors’, also put up an image of a Google map showing Ambalappara, Palakkad district which is where the elephant died.

The hackers in their message also said, “Your agenda is clear, love for animal is intertwined with hate for Muslims. Spreading false information by a person especially being an ex-minister and a Lok Sabha member is a real threat to the nation and not acceptable. The bond between Hindu and Muslim in Malappuram is strong.”

One person was arrested for the death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala’s Palakkad, state forest minister K Raju said on Friday, 5 June.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told The Quint that a local named Wilson, who lives near the forest, has been arrested.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

