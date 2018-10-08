Maneka Gandhi meets 4 women DCPs over child begging on Delhi streets

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi met four women Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in New Delhi on Monday. The minister met the DCPs over the issue of begging by children on streets. She also chalked out strategies with the DCPs to solve the issue. She said, "The capital of India should be showing the way to India on how we can deal with children with distress, specifically begging. A large number of them which are babies in arms have been given opium. So, I have asked the DCPs that they should launch a specific strategy."